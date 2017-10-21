Watch: Ruth McGarry-Quinn reveals that 3,155 young Longford people are registered with Attic House project

Ruth McGarry-Quinn was one of the ten people honoured at the recent Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards 2017, in association with Kiernan Structural Steel Limited and the Longford Leader, and in conversation with Martin Skelly, she outlined some of the brilliant work that the Attic House project is in involved in.

She told the audience at the Longford Arms Hotel that there are 3,500 young people between the ages of 12 and 18 in County Longford and that 3,155 are registered with the Attic House which is an incredible statistic and a credit to all the volunteers that work with the Attic House.





