Video - Longford Mosque Row: 'We are a peaceful community and whatever happened shouldn't have happened in a mosque'

Speaking following the conclusion of a special sitting of Longford District Court before Judge John Cheatle this evening, Hafeez Rehman, representing the six defendants in the case, told reporters, “We don’t want to form a new mosque."

Expressing regret that whatever happened shouldn't have happened in a mosque, Mr Rehman added, “We are a peaceful community. We want peace and reconciliation. We want rules and regulations, to have elections and whoever wins those elections for them to be done the democratic way.”

