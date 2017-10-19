Video - Longford Mosque Row: Chairman says he is not a dictator and wants community to live in harmony

Speaking to reporters outside Longford District Court this afternoon, Trustee and Chairman of Longford Mosque, Dr Syed Ali said the mosque belongs to all members of the community.

He refuted the assertion that he we was a dictator. "I'm not a dictator," he said.



Dr Ali said his wish was for the community to live in harmony from now on.

Judge John Cheatle convicted four men of assaulting another man at the Longford Community Islamic Centre, Townspark Industrial Estate, Longford on August 21 2015, while two other defendants were convicted of having committed public order offences on the same date.

