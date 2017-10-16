Longford on RED Alert: Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran - 'Today we want to protect our people at all costs' #Ophelia

Longford/Westmeath Independent Alliance TD and Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief Kevin 'Boxer' Moran told a press conference this morning that "Today we want to protect our people at all costs."

As Hurricane #Ophelia hits the country, Minister Moran refuted assertions that Government wasn't prepared for the onslaught of the 'unprecedented' weather event.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also fielded questions from the media and urged people to be careful.

