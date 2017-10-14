Watch: The moment Cystic Fibrosis campaigner Jillian McNulty is announced as Longford Person of the Year

Here's your opportunity to witness the joy and outpouring of emotion that greeted the announcement of Cystic Fibrosis campaigner Jillian McNulty as the Overall Longford Person of the Year Award winner 2017 in the Longford Arms Hotel on Friday, October 13.



Compere Joe Flaherty (Managing Director Longford Leader) had the honour of revealing Jillian, the Newtownforbes lady, who spearheaded the campaign to have the life changing drug Orkambi made available here in Ireland for CF sufferers, as the overall winner on a very special night of celebration for Longford.



Mr Flaherty hailed Jillian 'as a wonderful ambassador' and he invited Jillian's parents, Fionnuala and Frank, and her friends Terri and Aisling Golden, along with Phil Dunphy to join her on stage to share in her moment of deserved triumph for her perseverance and determination to make Orkambi accessible to all CF patients.



He poignantly pointed out that CF sufferers Gráinne Golden and Sarah Dunphy had sadly passed away prior to the landmark Orkambi decision last April.



Saluting Jillian, Mr Flaherty said not only was it great night for herself, but it was also a great night for the Irish Cystic Fibrosis community.



An emotional Jillian dedicated her award to all CF sufferers who lost their fight for life.

This was the second consecutive year of the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards, in association with Kiernan Structural Steel Limited and the Longford Leader.

You may also be interested in reading:

Longford Person of the Year Jillian McNulty dedicates award to all Cystic Fibrosis sufferers who lost their fight for life