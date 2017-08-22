VIDEO: Longford tourism and what the county has to offer

The Longford Tourism Board has released a video that promotes the county and all it has to offer visitors.

The Longford Leader received a great reaction to an article about Clondra as a holiday destination last week, with many pointing out that Clondra certainly isn't the only visit-worthy spot in the county.

So we thought we'd share this video to give you a few ideas of where to go if you're looking for an adventure close to home.

For our previous tourism article, see: Visitors lift lid on Longford's resurgent tourism industry.