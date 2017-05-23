Longford School of Rock produce poignant video tribute to the late Toni Louise Harte

Aged fifteen, Toni, who died on Monday following a brave battle against illness, was one of the first students when the school opened in 2014.



The video, featuring the song 'All I Want' by Kodaline, declares that Toni loved music, she was a rocker and a drummer.



In a message on their Facebook page, Longford School of Rock wrote, "It is with great sadness that we say farewell to fellow musician, the late Toni Louise Harte.



"Your courage and tenacity throughout your illness was inspiring and deeply admirable. You will be dearly missed by your friends and everyone involved in Longford School of Rock. Rest now Toni."

'All I Want' by Kodaline features some of the following lyrics;



"All I want is nothing more

To hear you knocking at my door

'Cause if I could see your face once more

I could die as a happy man I'm sure



When you said your last goodbye

I died a little bit inside

I lay in tears in bed all night

Alone without you by my side"







