Watch: Longford entrepreneurs go down a treat on The Late Late Show

Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon entrepreneurs went down a treat and entertained the nation during their appearance on The Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy.

Fresh from finishing as runners-up in yesterday’s National Student Enterprise Final at Croke Park, Cronan Flood, James Carroll and Sam Maxwell got the opportunity to showcase their ‘J & S Kitchen Aid’ to a live TV audience.

After James made his introductory pitch, presenter Ryan Tubridy likened his presentation to that of a Dragons Den professional.

Cronan demonstrated how the ‘J & S Kitchen Aid’ works, with Sam describing the functionality of their innovative product, a cutting knife protector particularly useful for people suffering from arthritis or tendoniti.

James revealed his Gran suffers with arthritis and he drew much laughter after explaining, “She tried it out and she loved it and a shout out to Mary she is some woman for using it.”

The lads did Longford proud and to read more about their success and the success enjoyed by 'Bin Belt', Shauna Reilly and Emma Beirne, from Moyne Community School at the National Student Enterprise Final