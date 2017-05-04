Longford in for a great summer at the Backstage Theatre
Backstage Theatre releases trailer for summer events
Summer is officially here, and the good weather to go with it. And the Backstage Theatre is giving us even more reason to look forward to the summer months, with a wide range of events and shows set to grace the Longford stage.
Yesterday, the Backstage Theatre released a short trailer on its Facebook page, giving us a sneak peek into the shows that are coming to Longford this summer, and we have to say, we're excited!
