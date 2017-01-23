VIDEO: Action Plan will reverse the fortunes of areas in Longford that have been ignored for too long

The Rural Action Plan launched today in Ballymahon represents an opportunity to present rural Ireland as modern and dynamic with a key part to play in the country’s economic fortunes, according to Independent Alliance Minister of State and Galway East TD, Deputy Sean Canney.

Minister Canney, who spoke at today’s launch of the plan, said the development and revitalisation of rural Ireland is a key priority in the Programme for a Partnership Government and one that the Independent Alliance has placed strong emphasis on.



“The Programme includes more than 80 commitments which will have an impact, directly or indirectly, on rural Ireland. These commitments are spread across a range of Departments, reflecting the whole-of-Government effort which is required if we are to progress the economic and social development of rural areas,” said Minister Canney.



Meanwhile, Independent Alliance TD for Longford/Westmeath, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran said, "The new plan to develop and revitalise rural Ireland has the potential to reverse the fortunes of areas that have been ignored for too long."



Deputy Moran added, “This Action Plan is ambitious and shows the Partnership Government’s intent on addressing many of the negative issues that have affected rural Ireland.

“The plan will see new life being injected into rural areas, many of which have been left neglected for decades, and I have no doubt but that it will attract people away from the cities and big towns and back into rural communities, which are the heartbeat of Ireland.

“I am particularly happy to see up to €80m being made available every year up to 2019 for flood relief measures and this will increase to €100m a year by 2021 and the €150m planned investment in regional property programmes by the IDA to support and attract foreign direct investment is also very welcome.”

