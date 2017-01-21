Video: Rates controversy - Longford business man outlines stark reality, 'Money will have to come from wages'

A local shop owner claims he is staring down the barrel of a seventy per cent commercial rates increase in 2018 after receiving a reassessment from the Valuation Office.

Henry Vaughan of Vaughan’s Daybreak in Longford town warned of the likely impact such an increase would have on his grocery store.

“I employ three people here,” he told longfordleader.ie

“We have gone from nothing to employing three people. There are four families living out of this shop.

“The money has to come from somewhere and it will have to come from wages, that’s the reality.”

Mr Vaughan is one of several shopkeepers and small firm owners who are expected to attend a public meeting on Monday evening.

The gathering is being organised by Longford Chamber of Commerce in response to the growing alarm being felt by local ratepayers over feared double digit increases to commercial rate charges for 2018.

It follows a recent revaluation of estimates which was recently conducted by the Valuation Office.

