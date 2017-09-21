Watch: Longford teen Tommie Cunningham shines in the National Junior Baker Competition Final at #Ploughing17

Congratulations to 15-year-old Tommie Cunningham from Granard Foróige Club who finished joint third in the The National Junior Baking Competition Final, with Aldi Ireland and Foróige, at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore today.

The Longford teen and Lily Ahern from Ballyduff Upper Foróige Club in Waterford shared third place and they received a prize of Aldi vouchers worth €300, while Malaika Arfan, Phoenix Foróige Club, Co Roscommon was selected as runner-up.

The winner was 13-year old Jessica Doherty, representing Melvin Foróige Club.

Jessica hails from Kinlough and the four finalists fought off competition from all over Ireland to make it to the National Ploughing Championships.

Jessica baked the best lemon drizzle cake and her winning recipe will now be sold in Aldi stores nationwide.

She has also won a trip to Delphi adventure centre in Connemara for her Foróige club.

Jessica's parents Jacqueline and Laurence Doherty were on hand to support their daughter in her huge success.

Watch the video to see the moment Síle Seoige announces the winners.

