Longford competitor John King ploughs a vintage furrow at #Ploughing17
Longford's John King competing in the single furrow vintage class on Day 3 of the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co Offaly.
Conditions have much improved on the site on this the final day of the competition.
For more Longford Leader #Ploughing17 coverage click here
