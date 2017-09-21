Longford competitor John King ploughs a vintage furrow at #Ploughing17

Longford's John King competing in the single furrow vintage class on Day 3 of the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co Offaly.

Conditions have much improved on the site on this the final day of the competition.

