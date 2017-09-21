Watch: No show like a Joe show, the queue to meet Joe Canning is HUGE before 9am at #Ploughing17

The queue to buy a Canning hurley and meet the man himself is out the door.

Canning fans don't wait around as this video of the queue was taken at 8.30am and a member of staff at Canning HQ said "wait till you see it at 1pm".

For all the #Ploughing17 news click here

You may also be interested in:

Conditions underfoot have improved but bring your wellies for day three of #Ploughing17