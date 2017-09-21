#Watch: No show like a Joe show, the queue to meet Joe Canning is HUGE before 9am at #Ploughing17
The Galway hurler is always popular but this year it seems to have gone to another level
The queue to buy a Canning hurley and meet the man himself is out the door.
Canning fans don't wait around as this video of the queue was taken at 8.30am and a member of staff at Canning HQ said "wait till you see it at 1pm".
For all the #Ploughing17 news click here
You may also be interested in:
Conditions underfoot have improved but bring your wellies for day three of #Ploughing17
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on