Conditions underfoot have improved but bring your wellies for day three of #Ploughing17

Conditions underfoot have drastically improved on Day 3 of the National Ploughing Championships. It is a fresher and colder morning for the third and final day of the huge event in Screggan, Co. Offaly.

While flooded and mucky areas remain closed off today, the conditions are much more manageable.

The crowds are pouring in since 8am for their day at the ploughing.



Tractor loads of mulch are being delivered around to stalls that experienced bad flooding so they can continue trading.

Back-up car parks are in use today after many were destroyed in the rain yesterday.



According to Met Eireann, today will be a bright fresh day with sunny spells and scattered showers throughout.. Maximum temperatures 14 or 15 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

