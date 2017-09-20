Watch: See the extent of flooding at #Ploughing17
The flooding is not stopping some people from getting around at the ploughing championships.
See the extent of the flooding here.
Longford inventor Vincent Kiernan from Granard showcases his new KO Sheep Handler at the Ploughing Championships 2017
