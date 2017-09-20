WATCH: Irish rugby star cooks up a storm with celebrity chef at Ploughing 2017

Irish Rugby international Jamie Heaslip, who attended Newbridge College, joins Rachel Allen at the Jaguar/Land Rover tent.

The famous pair whipped up pork meatballs with pasta in creamy sauce.

Jamie also discussed his own nutritional requirements and the diet of a top rugby player.

He also separately spoke about his injury and Irish Coach Joe Schmidt. See that video by clicking here

Keep up to date with the Longford Leader #Ploughing17 coverage here