Watch: Splashing around at day two of #Ploughing17

Day two of the Ploughing Championships has become something of a splash fest owing to heavy rainfall.

Puddles are rising and anyone without wellies will be in trouble.

Umbrellas and rain gear are helping people to continue the day but it is clear that spirits have been dampened.

People are now becoming concerned about their cars parked in fields and how they will get out if the water and muck levels continue to rise.

