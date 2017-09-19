WATCH: Behind the scenes at Celia Holman Lee's #Ploughing17 fashion show

LIMERICK style queen Celia Holman Lee is showcasing some of her favourite fashion pieces for autumn/winter at the National Ploughing Championships fashion show this year.

The first lady of Irish fashion brought us behind the scenes of the busy fashion show to show us the latest trends for autumn winter and some of her key pieces.

The Limerick lady said that furs and knits will be back on trend for winter as well as embroidered coats. There is also a bridal section to the fashion show with wedding dresses and bridesmaid dresses.

Hundreds of people gathered in the fashion show tent to see the styles that Celia has selected at the huge event in Screggan, which is expected to be attended by over 300,000 people this week.

The Longford Leader has a team based in Screggan this week and would love to hear from local competitors, exhibitors or performers taking part in the annual extravaganza over the next three days.

