Watch: This performance by Killoe singers at Longford Community Games awards will make you 'Smile'

This performance by the Killoe Community Games gold medal winning singers will certainly lift your mood and make you 'Smile'!

Longford Community Games reflected on fifty golden years for the organisation in the county at their highly enjoyable Jubilee Awards presentation ceremony and dinner dance in the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule recently.

And on the night, the Killoe U-12 gold medal singing quartet also cheered everyone up with their performance of ‘Smile’.

