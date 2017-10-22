Watch: Special 80th birthday surprise for Longford Community Games President Patsy Kenny

There was a lovely birthday surprise for Longford Community Games President Patsy Kenny at the organisation's recent Jubilee Awards presentation ceremony and dinner dance in the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule.

As the gala occasion coincided with her 80th birthday, Patsy, one of the founding members of Longford Community Games, received a huge surprise when she was presented with a special birthday cake.

While the very talented Ardagh/Moydow/Glen ballad group, national gold medal winners earlier this year, led all guests in a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’.

Congratulations Patsy!

