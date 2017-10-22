Watch: Talented Longford girls perform Ed Sheeran hit ‘Loving Can Hurt Sometimes’

The Ardagh/Moydow/Glen ballad group, National Community Games gold medal winners in 2017 performed two songs during the Longford Community Games Jubilee Awards presentation dinner dance, including the Ed Sheeran hit ‘Loving Can Hurt Sometimes’.

Here is your opportunity to hear the girls sing that well known song. We hope you enjoy it.

