VIDEO: 'Isola Wilde Remembrance' in Edgeworthstown hears 'Requiesat ' is an effort by Oscar to communicate directly with his dead sister

During last Sunday’s Isola Wilde Remembrance in Edgeworthstown, Dr Jarlath Killeen BA (Dublin) Ph.D. (N.U.I.) F.T.C.D, Associate Professor, Director of Undergraduate Teaching and Learning and Academic Liaison Officer for the School of English spoke about Isola's relationship with her brother, writer Oscar Wilde.

Drawing inspiration from Wilde’s poem Requiescat, which was written in the aftermath of his sister's death, Dr Killeen said it established an effort on the author’s part to “reconnect” with Isola and was the only piece of writing that is directly associated with her.