WATCH: Government wants other counties to follow Longford's lead in tackling housing crisis

Minister of State for Housing Damien English has said the Government wants other local authorities to follow the example set by Longford in helping to ease waiting lists across the country.

The Meath West TD visited Drumlish this morning to conduct the formalities on the opening of 14 social houses at Mill Race Park estate.

Mr English said the opening of the units, barely nine months after first turning the sod on the development illustrated the gains which can be realised when a cross collaborative approach is employed.

"Longford County Council have taken this approach by working with local builders and developers to make things happen quicker on sites," he said.

"This is a private site brought forward as a turnkey project and delivered to the county council for under €3m which is great value.

"We are asking all local authorities to copy this project. Some (Councils) are doing it and others are not.

Mr English acknowledged that while there was still a shortage of social houses nationwide, counties like Longford provided an ideal location for government bosses to get the best value for taxpayers money while at the same time tackling Ireland's broader housing waiting list figures.

