WATCH: Longford Women's Link CEO says increasing numbers of childcare workers living in 'consistent poverty' due to low pay levels

A growing number of highly skilled childcare professionals will leave the industry unless greater levels of financial support is made available to the sector.

That was one of a string of guarded warnings issued by key stakeholders earlier today as the Association of Childhood Professionals (ACP) held a national protest over the issue.

Chief executive officer of Longford Women's Link Louise Lovett spoke to the Leader outside Catkins Early Years Education and Afterschool Service as management joined workers in holding a symbolic walkout at lunchtime.