WATCH: Longford childcare provider calls for increased investment in sector

The Government is facing renewed calls this afternoon to invest in Ireland's childcare industry in the wake of a national day of action by The Association of Childhood Professionals (ACP) .

Longford Women’s Link’s Childcare Service, Catkins Nursery and supported by management staged a symbolic walkout this lunchtime as part of a wider bid to put increased pressure on government chiefs to increase investment in the sector.

The Leader spoke to Cllr Micheal Carrigy and CEO of Longford Women's Link, both of whom spoke of the need for state led intervention on the issue.