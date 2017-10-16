Ophelia Alert Video: Winds start to pick up in Longford

With hurricane Ophelia hitting land earlier today, it was only a matter of time before it would affect Longford.

Our video shows winds starting to pick up in Taghshinny, near Ballymahon.

Reports have also come in of a fallen tree on the Dublin Road in Longford.

County library and council offices have closed for the day, as have many major shops.

Please use Longford County Council Major Emergency Response Number in cases of emergency: 1850 211525.