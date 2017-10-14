Watch: Longford Pony Club champion quartet reflect on 'once in a lifetime opportunity'

The Longford Pony Club showjumping team of Aisling McGreal, Rebecca Lyons, Edel Whyte and Rebecca Yorke were honoured as the 2017 Young Person of the Year Award winners at the Longford People of the Year Awards.



Representing Longford and Ireland at the International Open Pony Club Show in Cheshire, England, they were victorious fending off top quality opposition from across the UK and Europe.

Speaking at Friday's gala awards ceremony, the girls said it was a huge honour for them to achieve success and 'a once in a lifetime opportunity'.



They spoke of the training sacrifices, the early mornings and late nights, and paid tribute to their mentors at Longford Pony Club for their tremendous support.

The gala awards function last night, Friday, October 13, in the Longford Arms Hotel was the second consecutive year of the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards, in association with Kiernan Structural Steel Limited and the Longford Leader.