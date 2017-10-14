Watch: Resilience and positivity of James Cawley inspires guests at Longford People of the Year Awards

Young school teacher and disability campaigner, James Cawley from Drumlish was among the ten people honoured at the Longford People of the Year Awards 2017 and his message of positivity was hailed as inspirational by co-presenter Martin Skelly.



James was once told "Turn your can'ts into cans and your dreams into plans" and he said this mantra embodied and built resilience in his family where he was the youngest of nine children and had 'to fight for the spud!'



Chairperson of the Arthrogryposis Association Ireland, James hosts an annual celebration to raise awareness of Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenital (AMC).



James was born with AMC which effects his upper and lower limbs and spinal cord, meaning he has to use a wheelchair. He also suffers from scoliosis of the spine and osteoporosis from sitting down all the time. However, he has refused to allow his disability to curtail or restrict his life.



He highlighted the importance of support for people with disability, stressing that the reason he was here was because of the support he received throughout his life from his family, SNA and PA.





The gala awards function last night, Friday, October 13, in the Longford Arms Hotel was the second consecutive year of the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards, in association with Kiernan Structural Steel Limited and the Longford Leader.





