VIDEO: 'Longford has been neglected for far too long,' says Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said the party are fully determined to win back the seat it last held in Longford six years ago.

Mr Martin made the vow as he prepared to address around 60 TDs and Senators at its annual think-in ahead of the Dail’s resumption this week.

In a frank and wide ranging interview with the Leader this afternoon, the Cork South Central TD underlined the credentials of recently installed Longford candidate Joe Flaherty.

And he stressed the party was ready for an election if and when one is called.

For more, see this week’s Longford Leader.