VIDEO: Travellers gather at Longford Library to celebrate new ethnic status

"What we all want to see in our society is that everyone is free to be truly who they are themselves".

These were the words spoken by LCRL CEO, Adrian Greene during a discussion on traveller ethnicity at Longford Library this morning.

Mr Greene, who was speaking at the event, also said that nobody should have to hide their religion, sexual orientation, race or culture and everyone should be respected within society for who they are.

“For many years the traveller community has campaigned to have its culture, heritage and identity formally recognised by the State,” he continued.

“I am delighted now that has finally been recognised and that Irish travellers have become an ethnic group.”

Meanwhile, the chairwoman of the UN Committee for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Anastasia Crickley also attended the gathering this morning.

She spoke about the 30 year battle that Irish travellers undertook to have their ethnicity recognised and she paid tribute to them for all their hard work and determination.

Here, travellers Paul Lennon and Joe Reilly provide some wonderful musical entertainment during proceedings at Longford Library this morning.

