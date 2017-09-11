VIDEO: Remembering the life and times of the great Padraic Colum in Longford

Padraic Colum Cruinniú took place in Longford last weekend and what a wonderful celebration of his life and work it was.

On Friday evening, Longford Co Council held a civic reception at Arás an Chontae for Padraic Colum’s family many of whom traveled from as far away as Australia, the USA and the UK as well as from across Ireland.

“This event has been planned for many years,” Mary Carleton Reynolds told those gathered, before paying tribute to Cllr Seamus Butler whom she added, “has had the Padraic Colum Cruinniú on the agenda for a long time”.

“We are going to reclaim Padraic Colum back for Longford; we want to celebrate all the contributions that he has made over many, many years.”

Here Sinéad Mullally sings one of Padraic Colum’s most famous songs - ‘She Moves Through the Fair’.