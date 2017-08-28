Video: Piper Noel Carberry plays The Green Fields of France at the 100th anniversary of the Third Battle of Ypres, 'Passchendaele' in Longford

The sun shone down in all her glory at the Garden of Remembrance in Longford town yesterday evening as those gathered remembered the 18 Longford men who died in World War 1.

Longford Co Council in conjunction with Longford Library Heritage and Archives Services held a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Third Battle of Ypres, 'Passchendaele'.

Here, Longford piper Noel Carberry plays The Green Fields of France in tribute to those who perished in the Great War 100 years ago.