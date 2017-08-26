Large turnout in Ballymahon for unveiling of Leo Casey monument

Not even the spectre of an All Ireland semi final replay between Mayo and Kerry could put a dent in the large attendance in Ballymahon this afternoon for the unveiling of a monument in memory of Leo Casey.

The glorious sunshine may also have played a part as onlookers were treated to an occasion laden in heritage and accompanied by delightful music as well as poetry.

Among the former, as illustrated by the attached video, included a performance from local group Tanglewood.

Insightful speeches, many depicting the life and times of the revered 19th century poet and writer, were not in short supply either.

They came from Fr Tom Murray and Hugh Farrell from Longford Historical Society.

Local politicians Ger Farrell and Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Mulleady also took the stand in what was an afternoon that will live long in the memory.

For more on this story, see next week's Longford Leader.