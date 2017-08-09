Video: Nostalgia in rich supply as St Mel's College, Longford host class reunion of 1957

Anecdotes and tales from yesteryear were the order of the day at St Mel's College this afternoon as past pupils from 60 years ago relived old memories with a special day of celebration and remembrance.

Warm embraces and friendly handshakes took precedence as former classmates greeted each other outside the college's hallowed front doors.

'You're a bit young to be here' was the comical retort hurled in the direction of this reporter upon our arrival earlier today.

The Leader to a number of well known local faces who have made their mark on the local landscape in the years since, illustrated by the accompanying video featuring Benny Reid, Liam Foran and Niall Maher.

The latter (pictured centre) travelled all the way from California for the occasion which also featured a Mass to remember 11 former classmates from 1957 who are no longer with us.

