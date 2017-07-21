Watch: Cutness galore with two baby hedgehogs at ISPCA's Kenagh headquarters

The ISPCA is caring for two very young Hoglets found infested with parasites.

Get ready for your heart to melt, as baby hedgehogs Padraig and Seamus pitter patter their way across your screen in this adorable video sent in by the ISCPA

The latest arrivals at the ISPCA National Animal Centre were extremely cold and underweight when they were discovered by a member of the public abandoned in a garden. The poor creatures were only two weeks old and infested with maggots in their eyes and ears.

Sadly their mother never returned to the garden, so they were carefully removed and brought to the National Animal Centre in Kenagh, where they received a cosy warm bed to gradually increase their core body temperature.

They were administered with rehydration fluids and shortly after they perked up. They were weighted so their rehabilitation progress could be closely monitored.

Both Hoglets were extremely hungry and dehydrated when they arrived but are starting to grow stronger. They were introduced to food in the form of kitten milk and a special recovery mix which they devoured with vigour. They are being fed every three to four hours and are starting to thrive.

The ISPCA's dedicated staff member Rosemary has been fostering these little guys since their arrival at the National Animal Centre and the team decided to call them Seamus and Padraig.

As they continue to grow, the ISPCA will adapt their food and care requirements and prepare them for a soft release prior to their hibernation where they will be monitored.

Hoglets are often found during the summer months. Typically hedgehogs nest under a garden shed, in a hedgerow, pile of garden debris or a compost heap.

If the female hedgehog is disturbed soon after giving birth, she could desert her hoglets. If you discover a nest, observe from a distance but it is advisable not to keep visiting it.

Another garden hazard for hedgehogs is becoming poisoned by pesticides or getting injured by garden equipment like lawnmowers or strimmers. They can also fall between the bars of cattle grids, so if you have one, make sure to check.

The ISPCA urges avid gardeners to be vigilant and keep a look out for these beautiful little creatures.