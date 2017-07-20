Watch: Touching tribute as friends endeavour to raise money for the funeral of Damola Adetosoye

The friends of Damola Adetosoye, who tragically drowned in Tarmonbarry on Tuesday evening, gathered at the Albert Reynolds Peace Park (formerly the Mall) yesterday evening for a touching memorial.

The idea of the event was to raise funds to help Damola's family to pay for the funeral costs, and a GoFundMe page has also been set up for those who could not make it to last night's event.

Last night's event saw music played in memory of the much-loved teen, a moment of silence out of respect, and a number of balloons released into the evening sky. Shannonside FM were on hand to record video footage of the touching memorial.

Organisers of the online fundraising account state that the plan is "to raise money for the funeral of the sudden and tragic passing of Damola. On Tuesday Damola drowned after coming into distress while swimming in Tarmonbarry. Please give what you can. No Matter how little everything counts. Thank you."

The goal of the account is to raise €5,000 and, as of Thursday morning, almost €1,200 has already been raised by 91 people within one day.

Support is pouring in from the friends and family of the popular teenager, as well as the generous people of Longford and beyond.

Donations can be given via the following link: Fundraiser for the family of Damola.