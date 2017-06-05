Video: Lough Ree RNLI assist six people aboard two grounded cruisers during one call out

It was a particularly busy Bank Holiday weekend for the Lough Ree RNLI lifeboat crew. Having dealt with two earlier incidents, they were also alerted by the Coast Guard to two people on board a grounded 25ft motor cruiser this morning (Monday 5 June).

The alarm was raised at 10.20am when two people on board a 25ft motor cruiser ran hard aground on rocks south of Bantry Bay near the eastern shore of the lake.



Lifeboat Operations Manager, Tony McCarth, assisted by shore crew Denis Buckley and Eamon Flynn, had Lough Ree Lifeboat The Eric Rowse launched and underway in less than fifteen minutes, with crew members Kieron Sloyan, Emmet Devereaux and Kieran Scullion on board.

Conditions at the time were calm and dry with spells of sunshine and a light force 2 breeze.

The lifeboat crew were on scene near the casualty vessel at 11.01am. Due to the numerous rocks in the vicinity of the cruiser, crew member Emmet Devereaux left the lifeboat and waded to the cruiser to check that all on board were uninjured and that the boat was not taking on water.

After walking the area around the boat, a deeper channel was located to safely tow the vessel to navigable water. The vessel was undamaged and the two men aboard were able to continue their journey north to Lanesborough under their own power.

As they departed the scene, the crew noticed a 34ft motor cruiser aground a short distance away. They approached the vessel and offered assistance to the two men and two women on board. The cruiser in this case was not very hard aground and, after performing the usual checks, the vessel was towed to safe water and the four aboard continued their journey north to Lanesboro.

The lifeboat crew returned to the Lifeboat Station at Coosan Point where the shore crew recovered the lifeboat and prepared The Eric Rowse for service once again by 12.40 pm.

Speaking after the lifeboat returned, Lough Ree RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Tony McCarth, said “We were happy to be able to assist both vessels today and to help these six people continue to enjoy their weekend on Lough Ree. Navigation markers on the lake are located so that each one can be seen from the one before. If you cannot see the next marker, slow down, check your location on your navigation chart and proceed with caution in its approximate direction until you see it.’