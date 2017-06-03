RNLI and air ambulance respond to medical emergency on island in Lough Ree

Lough Ree RNLI went to the assistance of a man suffering a medical emergency on an island on Lough Ree earlier today and transferred him to the care of the Medevac helicopter.

Lough Ree RNLI lifeboat crew were alerted by the Coast Guard this afternoon (Saturday 3 June) to attend a medical emergency on an island in Lough Ree.

The alarm was raised shortly after 1pm on behalf of an island resident suspected to have suffered a stroke.



Volunteer Launch Authority Billy Henshaw got Lough Ree Lifeboat The Eric Rowse launched and underway within nine minutes; the lifeboat, helmed by volunteer Tom Bradbury, reached the island less than fifteen minutes later.

Conditions at the time were mostly dry with occasional heavy showers of rain and a strong south-westerly force 5 wind with a moderate swell on the lake.

Upon reaching the island, the lifeboat crew assessed the casualty’s condition as not immediately life-threatening, but prepared to administer emergency aid should the casualty’s condition deteriorate.



The crew continued to monitor the casualty until the medevac helicopter Rescue 112 landed on the island a short time later.

The lifeboat crew transferred the casualty to the care of the paramedics, and remained on scene to assist with moving the casualty to the helicopter, to be air-lifted to hospital for further assessment and treatment.

The lifeboat returned to the station at 2.50pm, where the shore crew recovered The Eric Rowse from the water and prepared the lifeboat for further callouts, reporting to the Coast Guard as ready for service again at 3.05pm.

Lough Ree RNLI Lifeboat Press Officer, Sarah Groarke, said, "Our volunteer crew members are trained to assess and monitor casualties and to administer emergency care, such as CPR and oxygen, if necessary. We were happy to assist the Rescue 112 paramedics in this case and hope that the casualty will make a full recovery."