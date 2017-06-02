VIDEO: Newtownforbes/Longford Comhaltas group welcome French visitors to the county

The recently formed Newtownforbes/Longford Comhaltas which was established last year entertained visitors from Longford’s twinning town in France yesterday evening at Arás an Chontae.

It’s members are aged between six and 12 years and their jigs and slow airs received rapturous applause upon completion.

Having been formed only 12 months ago, the ensemble which consisted of 10 or 12 children playing fiddle music was greatly received as was the many familiar songs provided by Longford Voices United Choir.

Noyal-Chatillon-Sur Seiche is a French town situated in the heart of Brittany close to the historic city of Renne.

The twinning programme was established in 1998 and is now in its 19th year.

“We are very proud of our town and with the twinning arrangement between the two towns,” Cathaoirleach, Longford Co Council, Cllr Mick Cahill said while extending a Céad Míle Fáilte to the visitors.

“This arrangement has remained very strong and that is down to the commitment of the people in both towns.”