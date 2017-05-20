Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran opens up about his struggles with severe depression and dyslexia

In a compelling and extraordinarily honest interview on The Late Late Show last night, local Independent Alliance TD Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran revealed how he almost ended his life and he also detailed his struggle with dyslexia.

The 54-year-old Longford/Westmeath representative, who is set to become the Minister of State for the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Flood Relief, described to show presenter Ryan Tubridy the moment he contemplated taking his own life.



"It was on a Sunday afternoon at a clay pigeon shoot. The depression was so severe inside me, I had a loaded gun and all sorts of thoughts are going through your head. Then I had a blackout.

“I hear from so many people affected through suicide, and so many people and families have gone through it, well it was facing me on that particular day.

“I did pull the trigger, and maybe it was my brother above watching over me, but I was in the van, and I pushed the gun away

“I pointed it (the gun) at my face but I pushed it away, and the bullet shattered the window in the van. I was in bits for a long, long time. I got home, and I was crying, and then my wife Michelle came and found me and she was crying, and she asked me what was wrong, and she rang the doctor.”

The ‘Boxer’ was in his early 20s at that time and was enduring financial problems in his taxi firm, suffering panic attacks and also struggling to deal with the death of his brother.

He highlighted the importance of seeking help.



‘Boxer’ outlined, “My family and friends and partner were absolutely tremendous to me.”



He added, “We look at suicide, and in this country we have this habit when it happens of not talking. But there’s help out there, there’s help for everything nowadays.”

He also battled dyslexia and quit secondary school and never achieved his Junior Cert.



‘Boxer’ established himself as a local politician of some repute in his home town of Athlone however he failed in two bids to secure election to the Dáil before winning a seat in 2016.

He outlined, “Four years ago my wife, Michelle, and I sat down. I failed in two attempts to get elected to the Dáil and we knew we had to do something about my education. We started doing scripts at home.”

‘Boxer’ suggested that since his election to the Dáil there have been murmurings on and off in relation to his education. “That affects me because there are hundreds of people out there saying ‘you can’t get a job, you can’t represent your country’. I was very annoyed because I know so many people that suffer just like me and some are afraid to come out. I was very vexed.”



There was a massive reaction on social media platforms to 'Boxer's' interview and he has since tweeted to thank everyone for their kind comments.

If you have been affected by issues raised in this article please contact ;



* Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

* Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)

* Pieta House 1800 247247 or email mary@pieta.ie – (suicide, self-harm)

* Text HELP to 51444

* Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)

* Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)