VIDEO: Longford schools prepare for National Children's Choir

On Friday May 12 next, 300 children from eight different national schools in Longford and Leitrim will perform in St. Mel's Cathedral as part of the National Children's Choir.

The show starts at 8pm in St. Mel's Cathedral on Friday May 12. Tickets are €8 and can be purchased at the door or via the participating schools.

The schools involved are St.Dominic’s NS Kenagh; St. Patrick’s NS Dromard, Co. Longford; St. Teresa’s NS Killoe; St. Columba’s NS Mullinalaghta, Co. Longford; St. Joseph’s N. Longford; St. Mary’s NS Edgeworthstown; St. Emer’s NS, Longford; and St. Patrick’s NS Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim.

Last week, we dropped in to rehearsals and got this sneak peek of how things are going and we were very impressed.