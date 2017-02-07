The role of the Volunteers in the battle for independence highlighted at Clonfin Commemorations

Guest speaker David Leahy spoke about the role of the Volunteers in the battle for independence at the Clonfin Commemorations in Granard last Sunday.

“Without the Clonfin ambush and other similar events, we would not have have achieved independence for the Republic," he added.

“Without the North Longford Flying Column we would not have the Clonfin Ambush.

“Without the 1917 By-Election, we may not have had the North Longford Flying Column.

“And without Thomas Ashe, who supported Joe McGuinness, Sinn Féin may not have won the 1917 By-Election.”

