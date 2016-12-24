VIDEO: Beautiful performance of Hallelujah Chorus during Longford County Choir Christmas concert

Emer Barry was in fine voice and showed the range of her voice in the song selection - from 'Somewhere over the Rainbow' to 'White Christmas' onto Strauss's 'The Laughing Song' and Leonard Cohen's - Hallelujah - it was one of Emer's finest nights.



Briain McGee also did the choir proud with his rendition of Schubert's, Mille Cherubini - a great feast of Christmas carols and other pieces rounded off a great night to a very appreciative audience and sponsors.



You can enjoy the choir perform in this video of them singing the Hallelujah Chorus.

Best wishes to all for a very happy and joyous Christmas season and New Year.

