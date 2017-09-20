Longford inventor Vincent Kiernan from Granard showcases his new KO Sheep Handler at the Ploughing Championships 2017

Vincent Kiernan 's latest invention - the KO Sheep Handler -is a follow on from his other products including the KO Doser; KO Cesarean Aid; KO Mover and the KO Quick-Attach Bracket and is being showcased at the National Ploughing Championships in Sceggan, Co Offaly.

Vincent was also part of a group of inventors across the country that were vying for an Innovation Arena Award at the ploughing championships and it is a place he has been on at least two other occasion with his previous products.

The KO Sheep Handler, he says, is a nifty product that will assist greatly, farmers who work alone.

And, while the product didn't win an award, Vincent says the ploughing championships provided him with a wonderful opportunity to showcase his new invention!

