Watch: Dr Shelley Deane tells Longford audience refugees are ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances

Dr Shelley Deane was one of the ten people honoured at the recent Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards 2017, in association with Kiernan Structural Steel Limited and the Longford Leader.

Based in the UK, Dr Deane (PhD, LSE) is a highly respected expert in conflict analysis, formerly Assistant Professor of International Relations and Middle East Politics at Bowdoin College (USA), and Visiting Assistant Professor at Dartmouth College (USA).

She has researched and written on the ending and mending of conflicts, mediation and negotiation, peace agreements, security pacts, factions, paramilitaries and parliamentarians, and crime and corruption in states in transition, and has mediation and institutional transitional reform experience in Iraq, Lebanon, Tunisia, Palestine, the UAE and Ireland.



Shelley is also on the Board of the Irish humanitarian charity GOAL. She is a daughter of Mel Deane, who is a well known and much loved Longford town sportsman and her brother, Mel Jnr, enjoyed a successful and notable professional rugby career.

You may also be interested in:

#Watch: Denis Glennon highlights significance of St Mel's College at Longford People of the Year Awards

#Watch: Ruth McGarry-Quinn reveals that 3,155 young Longford people are registered with Attic House project

Photo Gallery: Longford Person of the Year Jillian McNulty dedicates award to all Cystic Fibrosis sufferers who lost their fight for life

#Watch: Resilience and positivity of James Cawley inspires guests at Longford People of the Year Awards

#Watch: Longford Pony Club champion quartet reflect on 'once in a lifetime opportunity'