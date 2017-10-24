Watch: Denis Glennon highlights significance of St Mel's College at Longford People of the Year Awards

Denis Glennon, former principal of St Mel's College, was one of the ten people honoured at the recent Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards 2017, in association with Kiernan Structural Steel Limited and the Longford Leader.

Earlier this year Denis unveiled his mammoth history of the college and here, in conversation with Martin Skelly, he speaks about the 464-page publication.

You may also be interested in:

#Watch: Ruth McGarry-Quinn reveals that 3,155 young Longford people are registered with Attic House project

Photo Gallery: Longford Person of the Year Jillian McNulty dedicates award to all Cystic Fibrosis sufferers who lost their fight for life

#Watch: Resilience and positivity of James Cawley inspires guests at Longford People of the Year Awards

#Watch: Longford Pony Club champion quartet reflect on 'once in a lifetime opportunity'