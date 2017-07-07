On this day in 1982: Relive the record breaking performance of Longford athlete Ray Flynn at the Bislett Games Dream Mile in Oslo

On this day, thirty-five years ago, July 7, 1982, renowned Longford athlete Ray Flynn smashed the Irish mile record in Oslo and it is a record that still stands to this very day.

Ray, who completed 89 sub-four minute miles during his illustrious career, was in action at the Bislett Games Dream Mile when he recorded his best time of 3:49.77.

Remarkably, in the same race in 1982, Steve Scott broke the American record and John Walker also broke the New Zeland record.

Caption: 2014 Laura and Cian McPhillips, Ray Flynn, Sarah and Paddy McPhillips. Photo by Shelley Corcoran



Ray Flynn also holds the current Irish 1500 metre record of 3:33.5, set in the same Oslo race.



Along with Marcus O'Sullivan, Eamonn Coghlan, and Frank O'Mara, he helped set the still standing world record of 15:49.08 in the 4 x mile relay, as a charity fund-raiser in Dublin, Ireland in 1985.



Ray Flynn represented Ireland in the 1980 and 1984 Summer Olympic Games, where he was a finalist in the 5000 metres.



In 2014, Ray Flynn was accorded the Freedom of Longford, and speaking at that time, he said, “I am incredibly humbled by this award and I’d like to dedicate it to my family and friends who made such a difference to me growing up."

Caption: In 2014 Ray Flynn was honoured with the Freedom of Longford. Back row - Patrick Flynn, Amelia and James Cox, Mathew and Olive Lee, Eleanor and Declan Cox. Front - Mary Cunningham, Amelia, Ray and the late Patrick Flynn. Photo By Shelley Corcoran

Ray Flynn resides with his family in Northeast Tennessee, where he is the President/CEO of Flynn Sports Management, an athletics management company.

He is also meet director for the Millrose Games in New York City, the oldest indoor meet in North America.

You may also be interested in reading this Longford Leader article from 2012:

Flynn pins medal hopes on young stars

You may also be interested in reading this Longford Leader article from 2014:

Longford Town Council bestow the Freedom of Longford on former athlete Ray Flynn

Caption: Longford Town Council Mayor Paul Connell conferring the Freedom of Longford on Ray Flynn in April 2014. Photo by Shelley Corcoran