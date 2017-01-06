Second annual EPIC Care Day! #CAREDAY2017

This is a special day to celebrate the positive experiences of children and young people in the care of the State. EPIC will facilitate an event at the Ombudsman for Children’s Office in Dublin, which will include a creative workshop for young people and opportunities for them to talk about being in care.

This event is part of a larger campaign that EPIC is involved in called Five Nations One Voice. It is a collaboration with four other care organisations in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, all of which aim to create better outcomes for young people in care and promote a positive care identity for young people.

Director of EPIC, Terry Dignan stated: “Last year’s first ever Care Day was incredibly successful in promoting positive care identities and raising awareness around the issues that children and young people in care face. On February 17 we hope to give young people an opportunity to celebrate being in care, further increase public awareness of care issues, and celebrate the voices, talents and achievements of children and young people in care.

We look forward to celebrating with them and with everyone who will be showing their support by using the #CAREDAY2017”



Several other events will take place in the week preceding Care Day 2017. Details will be shared shortly.

Video accompanying this article:

In 2014 EPIC’s Youth Board launched a video to dispel negative stereotypes of young people in care entitled ‘What do You Think Now?’