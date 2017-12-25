Watch: Visitors to Live Crib at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford enjoying 'O Christmas Tree' by the St Joseph's Choir
The Live Crib in the Crypt of St Mel's Cathedral, Longford attracted many visitors and for your enjoyment, here is the St Joseph's Choir performing their version of the much loved Christmas Carol 'O Christmas Tree'.
You may also be interested in:
Watch: A Christmas message from An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
Watch: Longford Evolution Stage School student Sinead Mullally singing a beautiful version of Christmas 1915
VIDEO: A special Christmas and New Year message from President Michael D Higgins
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on