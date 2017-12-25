Watch: Visitors to Live Crib at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford enjoying 'O Christmas Tree' by the St Joseph's Choir

The Live Crib in the Crypt of St Mel's Cathedral, Longford attracted many visitors and for your enjoyment, here is the St Joseph's Choir performing their version of the much loved Christmas Carol 'O Christmas Tree'.

You may also be interested in:

Watch: A Christmas message from An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Watch: Longford Evolution Stage School student Sinead Mullally singing a beautiful version of Christmas 1915

VIDEO: A special Christmas and New Year message from President Michael D Higgins